The Wilton Fish & Game Association will offer a basic handgun training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, a the Wilton Fish & Game location on U.S. Route 2.

Training, under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols, is for adults 21 years and older. Participating students will undergo a four-hour training.

Students must bring their own unloaded handgun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for the holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.The next class will be on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff’s Office they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

There are 15 students per class so there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to register and pay a $25 class fee to hold their spot.

To register, call Sharon Borthwick at 778-3690 or email [email protected].

