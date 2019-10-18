AUGUSTA — A small but dedicated group of knitters and crocheters is making hats and mittens to distribute to Augusta school children.

The group is a project of the Augusta Age Friendly Committee and the Senior Center at Buker Community Center at 22 Armory St. The ladies gather at 10 a.m. Mondays in the center’s senior room to share coffee, muffins, knitting and crocheting hints, and a few stories.

Everyone is invited to join the group in keeping Augusta’s youngsters warm this winter. Needles, yarn and patterns are free.

For more information, email [email protected] or call the center at 626-2350.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: