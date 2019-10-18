SOUTH CHINA — Julianna Hubbard scored an unassisted goal in the 34th minute of the second half, and the Erskine girls soccer team held off Lincoln, 1-0, in a Class B South game Friday afternoon.

Taylor Shute had 12 saves for Erskine (10-2-1) while Marley Lebel had three for Lincoln (8-3-2), which held a 21-11 edge in shots.

WINSLOW 4, MOUNT VIEW 2: Grace Bilodeau scored twice to lift the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Carley Warn and Audrey Sheridan had the other goals for Winslow (7-4-2). Isabella Fleury made four saves.

Gabby Allen scored for Mount View (7-5-1) and Zoe Mayhew stopped nine shots.

GREENVILLE 11, VALLEY 1: Jessica Pomerleau had a hat trick to pace the Lakers to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Morgan Noyes and Casarina Arute added two goals apiece for Greenville (8-3-0). Lexi Bjork stopped eight shots.

Savannah Farmer scored for Valley (2-11-0) while Jada Ward made 31 saves.

CARRABEC 2, WISCASSET 0: Annika Carey and Cheyenne Cahill each scored to lead the Cobras to the MVC victory in North Anson.

Aislinn Slate and Caitlin Crawford had an assist apiece for Carrabec (7-7-0) and Ashley Cates made four saves.

Lilly Souza stopped 20 shots for Wiscasset (4-10-0).

WINTHROP 5, DIRIGO 0: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored two goals to lead the Ramblers to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Winthrop.

Nikki MacDonald, Gabby Ross and Natalie Frost also scored for Winthrop (9-4-1).

Brooke Burnham had six saves to earn the shutout while Katie Morse had 15 for Dirigo (1-13-0).

CAMDEN HILLS 10, CONY 0: Kris Kelley and Ali Tassoni each scored three goals as the Windjammers (14-0) rolled to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory in their regular season finale in Augusta.

Tassoni added an assist for the three-time defending Class A champions, while Ella Pierce had two goals and an assist. Lexi Heidorn had a goal and three assists. Alex Southworth made four saves.

Ashleigh Audet made 15 saves and Haylee Cyr stopped eight shots for the Rams (1-12).

OAK HILL 1, LISBON 0: Anna Beach scored the game’s lone goal to lift the Raiders to the MVC win in Lisbon.

Kenzie Parker had the assist for Oak Hill (11-3-0) and Paige Gonya made eight saves.

Sarah Haggerty stopped 15 shots for Lisbon (7-6-0).

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 2, BUCKFIELD 0: Senior Tyson Hill and Kenyon Pillsbury scored to lead the Roadrunners in an MVC game in Buckfield.

Ian Allen had eight saves for Mt. Abram (10-3-0).

Buckfield dropped to 8-6-0.

RICHMOND 4, TEMPLE 1: Dakotah Gilpatric scored twice as the Bobcats pulled away in the second half for an East/West Conference victory in Richmond.

The game was tied 1-1 when Cole Alexander, Gilpatric and Justin Vachon each scored in the last 16 minutes. Gilpatric also had the first goal of the game and an assist on Alexander’s goal, while Andrew Vachon had a pair of helpers. Kyle Underhill-Tilton made four saves for Richmond (10-2-1).

Nate Riportella scored for the Bereans (7-4-2), while Ryan Paradis made 10 saves.

GARDINER 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Braden Dorogi scored two first-half goals to lead the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Cam Rizzo added an assist for Gardiner (6-6-2) and Sean Doyle made three saves.

Isaiah Meklin stopped eight shots for Oceanside (1-12-0).

FOOTBALL

SKOWHEGAN 59, HAMPDEN 21: Mason Fitzgerald ran for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help Skowhegan take the Pine Tree Conference Class B win in Hampden.

Fitzgerald added 42 yards receiving and a touchdown in the air. Quarterback Cam Green threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns for Skowhegan (3-4). Zeb Tibbetts and Joe Linkletter each had seven tackles and a sack for Skowhegan.

Connor Falardeau added a 30-yard touchdown return on a blocked punt for SKowhegan. Hampden dropped to 1-6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: