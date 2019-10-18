HARMONY – Jeffrey Dwight Thomas, 66, of Harmony, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 in his Harmony home with his family by his side. He was kind and patient throughout his illness trying to encourage others.

Jeff was born in Waterville to Marilyn and Richard Thomas. Jeff graduated from Foxcroft Academy and attended the University of Maine Orono. He married the love of his life, Wanda Linkletter, on June 1, 1980 in Harmony. He was self-employed, owner and operator of Harmony Farms since 1982.

Jeff is survived by Wanda Thomas, his wife; and five children, Jeffrey Thomas Jr., Beth Talbot (daughter) and spouse, John Talbot, Shannon Henderson (daughter) and spouse, Benjamin Henderson, Cindy Doroen (daughter) and Jeffrey Rioux (stepson); grandchildren, Noah, Liam, Amelia, Clara, Olivia, Ronin, Jordan, Madison, and Joey. Surviving brothers and sisters of Jeffrey include Doug Thomas and Linda, Richard and Sandy Thomas, Brenda and Bud Whitney, William and Linda Thomas, Bruce and Charity Thomas, John and Doral Thomas, Mark Thomas, Betsy Thomas, sister-in law, Wendy; and many precious nieces and nephews.

The family of Jeffrey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Elise O’Neal, Carly Davis, Linda Burton, Doral Thomas and Mayo Emergency for exceptional care during this time.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Madison.

