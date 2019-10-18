Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Haunted House from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive, in Skowhegan.
This event is not recommended for young children.
Admission will cost $5. Advance tickets are recommended and are available at the center. Tickets will not be sold after 7:30 p.m. the night of the event.
For more information, call Mickey Hoyt, program assistant, at 474-6901.
