GARDINER – A tractor-trailer removing a concrete bridge abutment from a bridge demolition project tipped on its side Friday afternoon closing down traffic on a portion of Church Street.

The accident happened around 12:20 p.m. Friday as a Reed and Reed company truck was making its way up Church Street to take a 50 foot section of concrete to a pit off Route 201 to be broken down.

Reports from public safety officials say the load apparently shifted and tipped the truck on its passenger side. The driver was not believed to be injured, but was taken to MaineGeneral hospital for evaluation as a precaution, Gardiner Fire Chief Al Nelson said.

The accident happened just about 12 hours after work started on the removal of the Maine Avenue bridge. As part of a larger project, the Maine Avenue bridge is being demolished and replaced in the next two weeks.

Gardiner Police Chief James Toman said the driver was on his fourth trip when the accident happened.

After the tractor trailer was righted and towed away around 2 p.m., Reed and Reed workers were cleaning up debris from the smashed concrete and were expected to spend the afternoon breaking the concrete into smaller chunks for removal.

