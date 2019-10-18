Yvon Doyon, of Sidney, was the winner of the Belgrade Fire Department Fire Association raffle for a whole house generator. The raffle drawing was held Oct. 7.
A total of 500 tickets were sold. The winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 7.
