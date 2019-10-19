AUGUSTA — Maine AgrAbility and United Farmer Veterans of Maine will host a symposium for military veterans and their partners involved in agriculture, and veterans exploring opportunities in agriculture from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Maine Army National Guard Armory, 179 Western Ave., according to a news release from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, based in Orono.

Educate-2-Cultivate will focus on business development skills and assistive technology designed to support safe and effective farming practices. Veterans will be partnered with business mentors in individualized sessions, examine financial management techniques, and receive training on a variety of relevant assistive technologies. The event also will include a resource fair, gift bags and door prizes.

The $20 fee will include a locally sourced lunch.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Anne Devin at 991-2651 or [email protected]

To register, or for more information, visit extension.umaine.edu.

Maine AgrAbility is a program of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One.

