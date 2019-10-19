LISBON — Lisbon High School boys soccer coach Shawn Rhoda knew his Greyhounds were entering the tough part of their schedule two weeks ago, facing the likes of Hall-Dale, Monmouth and Mt. Abram down the stretch.

Lisbon completed that stretch with a 7-1 loss to Hall-Dale in a Mountain Valley Conference boys soccer game Saturday to close out the regular season. Hall-Dale standout Akira Warren scored six goals to surpass the team’s single-season goal scoring record of 35, previously held by Connor Longfellow.

Lisbon (9-5-0), like most of the MVC teams this year, had trouble containing Warren, who entered the contest two shy of the team record. His first goal off an Ian Stebbins setup made it a 2-0 game after Logan Dupont had put the Bulldogs ahead 8:09 into the contest.

Warren made it 3-0 with 22:20 remaining in the first half, and his third strike with 6:52 on the clock gave him the record-setting 36th goal of the campaign.

“I can’t say enough about what Akira has done, but the ‘teammate’ part is just as big,” said first-year Hall-Dale coach Jesse Rowe.“I have a group of seniors that are standout athletes in multiple sports, and he is right up there. What was satisfying for me was seeing the guys gather around him after he did it. Josh Nadeau set him up for those last two goals. It is always nice to have that. It has been a really fun first season for me with them.”

“I was nervous because we only had three guaranteed games left, so I am glad that I was able to do it today,” Warren said. “It is my senior year and I wanted to make it a great season. My teammates have really picked me up.”

Warren upped Hall-Dale’s lead to 5-0 with 54 seconds left in the first half.

“First half was an off day for us,” Rhoda said.“We got really flat in transition. We tried to have more depth, but (Warren) is a good player. We thought we could contain that, but (Hall-Dale) is a good team.”

Lisbon found some life with 13 seconds left in the first half. Hunter Brissette’s long throw-in found the foot of Calvin Jeselskis, who slipped a shot past the dive of Hall-Dale goaltender Sam Sheaffer (seven saves) to make for a 5-1 contest at the break.

Warren struck for two more goals in the second half, both assisted by Nadeau, who finished with three assists.