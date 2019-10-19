WINSLOW – The Winslow High School football team used a balanced offensive attack to pull away from Hermon in the second half, taking a 37-14 win at Poulin Field.

“We had a strong second half again,” Winslow coach Mike Siviski said.

Rob Clark ran for 172 yards and a touchdown for Winslow (6-1). Quarterback Colby Pomeroy ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns, including a long fourth quarter run on an option keeper to put the game away. Pomeroy also made a 30-yard field goal. Evan Bourget ran for 76 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Bryce Gunzinger and Reid Gagnon each recovered a fumble for the Winslow defense.

Hermon (4-3) ran for 236 yards, trying to control the pace of the game and keep the ball away from Winslow’s high-powered offense.

“Hermon held the ball on us pretty good,” Siviski said.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 4, MORSE 1: Evelyn St. Germain scored two goals to lead the Black Bears to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in Readfield.

Ella Delisle and Grace Dwyer added goals for Maranacook (8-2-3), while Emily Harper added three assists.

Emily Martin had the lone goal for Morse (5-7-1).

MESSALONSKEE 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Lydia Bradfield scored both goals to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Hannah DelGiudice made eight saves for Messalonskee (7-3-3).

Molly Taub had the goal for Brunswick (10-3-0) while Aisley Snell stopped six shots.

