AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The arts commission board and staff members will convene from 1 to 4 p.m. at Governor Hill Mansion, 136 State St., according to a news release from the commission.

The meeting is the first to be held under the new leadership of the Commission Chairman David Greenham, of Gardiner. Greenham is succeeding the former Chairman Charles Stanhope of Southwest Harbor, who served as the commission chairman for 10 years.

“I’m excited to have been asked to chair the Maine Arts Commission and have the opportunity to work with Julie Richard and the staff, and the many great people in Maine who believe that the lively and active arts are at the core of Maine’s past, present and future,” Greenham wrote in an open letter to Commission members, according to the release.

The commission board and staff members will endeavor to meet six times a year on every other month. Specific dates and times will be made public in advance. Commission meetings will include highlights of arts projects that have been supported by grant funding and other initiatives.

In addition, the commission staff is working on a monthly announcement of events around Maine that are supported by Maine Arts Commission funding.

