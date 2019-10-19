DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library will welcome mystery writers Marni Graff and Bruce Robert Coffin to Porter Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the library at 184 Main St.

Crime writers Coffin and Graff will share their thoughts and experiences on writing crime novels. By interviewing each other for the audience, their conversation will reveal their differences and shared experiences, from writing processes to the business of working as a published author in today’s world. There will be time for questions, according to a news release from the library.

Award-winning author Graff writes The Nora Tierney English Mysteries “The Blue Virgin,” “The Green Remains,” “The Scarlet Wench,” “The Golden Hour,” featuring an American writer living in the United Kingdom; and The Trudy Genova Manhattan Mysteries “Death Unscripted,” “Death at the Dakota,” based on Graff’s work during her nursing career as a medical consultant for a New York movie studio.

Her short story, “Quiche Alain” appears in the Malice Domestic Anthology 14: Mystery Most Edible. The Managing Editor of Bridle Path Press, Graff also writes a crime review blog auntiemwrites.com. She’s a member of Sisters in Crime, the NC Writer’s Network, and the International Association of Crime Writers. Graff and her husband live in rural North Carolina.

Coffin is the bestselling author of the Detective Byron mystery series. As a former Portland detective sergeant with more than 27 years in law enforcement, he supervised all homicide and violent crime investigations for Maine’s largest city. Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he spent four years investigating counter-terrorism cases for the FBI, earning the Director’s Award, the highest award a non-agent can receive.

His most recent novel, “Beyond the Truth,” was a finalist for the Agatha Award for Best Contemporary Novel, a finalist for the Maine Literary Award for Best Crime Fiction, and winner of Killer Nashville’s Silver Falchion Award for Best Procedural.

His short fiction appears in several anthologies, including Best American Mystery Stories 2016. He is a member of International Thriller Writers, Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, and the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance. He is a regular contributor to Murder Books blogs.

Bruce lives and writes in Maine.

Allow time for parking and note that seating is first come, first served.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

