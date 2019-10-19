BENTON — A rabies clinic will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Benton Town Office, 1279 Clinton Ave.
The fee is $15 for dogs and cats. Proceeds will benefit Thanksgiving dinners for Benton residents.
For more information, call the Town Office at 453-7191.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Agriculture symposium for military veterans Oct. 26 in Augusta
-
Community
Mystery writers Graff, Coffin to speak Oct. 24 in Damariscotta
-
Community
Optimal Brain Health talk continues Oct. 23 in Damariscotta
-
Community
Rabies clinic set for Oct. 26 in Benton
-
Community
Maine Arts Commission’s public meeting Oct. 23