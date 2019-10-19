BENTON — A rabies clinic will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Benton Town Office, 1279 Clinton Ave.

The fee is $15 for dogs and cats. Proceeds will benefit Thanksgiving dinners for Benton residents.

For more information, call the Town Office at 453-7191.

