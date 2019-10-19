This column basically started as a dare.
I was chatting with Bill Stewart, our sports editor here at the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal, and jokingly, I suggested a column of limericks. If you’ve read my nonsense over the years, you know each spring, I bludgeon good poetry with a series of sports haiku.
When another column idea was put on hold, I suggested limericks, as a goof.
“Do it,” Bill said.
OK, it wasn’t actually a dare in the strictest sense. It was more of a friendly challenge. Who am I to turn down an editor’s request? I’m game. Like haiku, a limerick can be used to comment on an important issue of the day. Or in this case, tomfoolery and hopefully a chuckle or two.
Here’s another thing about limericks. They’re usually not rated PG. They’re usually not rated PG-13.
Bawdy. Blue. Off-color. Suggestive. Salacious. Risqué. Ribald. Indelicate. Dirty, OK? Limericks are usually dirty. If you asked a haiku to watch your house while you’re on vacation, you’d come home to find it cleaner than you left it. If you asked a limerick to house sit, you’d come home to a mess, and a stranger’s underwear draped over a lampshade.
You won’t find any of those limericks here. Unless you find 8-man football or Rob Gronkowski particularly cheeky.
Let’s get this nonsense over with.
Gronk
The tight end kept us all guessing
Leaving Pats fans everywhere stressing
Is Gronk gone or not?
Talk radio’s fraught
‘Til “no,”Gronk’s finally confessing
Red Sox GM search
First thing we need is some arms
Scour the minor league farms
So we do not forget
Xander, Devers, and Betts
Those bats full of so many charms
UMaine women’s basketball
There once was a team up in Maine
The coach has a very big brain
She draws up the plays
And puts fans in a craze
The best player, she hails from Spain
UMaine football
Recall last season’s success
Now, we must confess
To win here is hard
Fans let down their guard
Playoffs? Can’t hazard a guess
Class A Football
Eight teams with enrollments so high
Above others three of them fly
Five with no chance
At the gold ball to glance
Maine football releases a sigh
David Pastrnak
This scorer from Republic of Czech
Goalie confidence he seems to wreck
A flick of his wrist
Back of net is kissed
A gentle, goal-scoring peck
Boston Celtics
New faces are wearing the green
Fortune is tougher to glean
Will this team lose or win?
Is the depth much too thin?
In Portland, Taco is seen
MPA
Build bridges then burn them down
Schomaker pleads with the crown
You know you’ll get booed
But afraid you’ll get sued
No show at course check? Frown
Michael Bennett
A fight was had with a coach
Is that the wisest approach?
Playing time low
Frustrating, we know
Always a tough one to broach
8-man football
Traditionalists call it not real
Say it’s football missing the peel
When players start hitting
Critics are quitting
And football is played with some zeal
Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242
Twitter: TLazarczykMTM
