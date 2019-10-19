AUGUSTA — Two local authors will talk about The Writing Process from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Viles House, 71 State St.

Presenters will be authors Tom Wells and Thomas Merrill.

Sponsored by the Augusta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, an educators’ honorary society, the event is intended for teachers, aspiring writers, readers, anyone interested in the writing process.

There will be light refreshments available at the free event.

For more information, email [email protected].

