With help from out-of-state line crews, Central Maine Power had restored electricity to all but 14,293 of its customers by midafternoon Saturday, but utility officials warn that full restoration could take days.

As of 3:30 p.m., 5,133 customers in Cumberland County were still without power, and outages numbered 3,754 in Lincoln County, 2,452 in Sagadahoc County and 1,528 in York County, according to CMP’s online outage map.

Emera Maine, the electric utility serving northern and eastern Maine, reported over 1,604 customers without power on Saturday afternoon. Hardest hit were the communities around Mount Desert Island, with several hundred there lacking electricity.

A severe nor’easter swept through Maine on Thursday, softening root-binding soil and lashing trees, which dropped limbs on power lines. Roughly 180,000 of CMP’s 646,359 customers lost electricity that day, but the number was down to 32,707 by late Friday night.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 678 of Portland’s nearly 39,000 customers still lacked electricity.

The city of Portland announced Friday it was opening warming shelters for those without power: the Reiche Community Center at 166 Brackett St. and the Riverton Community Center at 1600 Forest Ave.

The Riverton shelter closes at 8 p.m. Saturday, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The Reiche center closes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be open Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Peaks Island, the community center lobby will be open 24 hours through the weekend, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Elsewhere in Cumberland County, Harpswell had 1,523 customers without power at midafternoon Saturday. All 582 customers on Chebeague Island lack electricity, and Cape Elizabeth, Brunswick and Freeport had hundreds of outages each. Up the coast in Lincoln County, 1,310 customers in Bristol were without power as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and there were 928 outages in Boothbay and 285 in Boothbay Harbor.

“We are still predicting a multi-day outage for coastal customers,” CMP said Friday on Twitter.

Harpswell made up 30 percent – or 1,523 out of 5,151 – of the CMP customers in Cumberland County still in the dark Saturday afternoon. At many local restaurants, a swell in business continued – but at some longtime establishments, owners said they’re used to such outages.

On Bailey Island in Harpswell, it was business as usual at Cook’s Lobster and Ale House, said owner Nick Charboneau. He said going without power was par for the course along the coast of Maine – and their generator kept them running and open throughout the outage.

“Business has probably been a little busier today, but it hasn’t been crazy. Most of the people on Orr’s Island and Bailey’s Island got power Friday afternoon. It’s the other side of Harpswell where people are without power still,” Charboneau said.

In Brunswick, the long wait for power was felt at Cameron’s Lobster House.

“I expect at dinner there will be quite a rush tonight, because there are still so many people in the area without power,” said server Jamee Matthews.

And at the Dolphin Marina and Restaurant located 12 miles down Harpswell’s western-most peninsula, owner Billy Saxton echoed Charboneau’s sentiment that working along the coast of Maine you have to be used to outages – and they were at his restaurant.

“Our phone lines are down. So I’m talking to you on my cellphone. We’ve had to make some adjustments. But we’re trucking right along. We’re at the end of a peninsula. We are accustomed to losing power,” Saxton said.

Some CMP customers have had difficulty tracking their power status online. CMP’s outages map was offline early Saturday morning, but was restored within a few hours.

CMP spokesman Mike Jamison said Saturday that the website jams were caused by the company’s frequent updates to power restoration time estimates, and noted that they’ve been corrected.

“Restoration times are quickly being moved up because of the progress that’s being made,” he said.

Crews from out of state are joining Maine utilities’ efforts to restore power. Officials for Hydro-Quebec said 15 crews comprising roughly 40 people were working to turn on the lights in Maine, most of them in Brunswick.

An October 2017 storm cut off power for nearly half a million Mainers, spurring calls for CMP to shift its immediate response toward safety-oriented work such as clearing roads for emergency vehicles.

