If it were a game of Clue, the winning combination would be, “Russia did it on social media to support Donald Trump.” So concludes the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report on the interference with our 2016 presidential election. Trump’s “duly elected presidency” stands forever tainted by this fact, and his inability to come to grips with the truth presents a monumental security risk to our country.

There is no leadership by Trump to confront this problem, only complete denial of this Russian attack and continued efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the process and the people investigating the issue. This fundamental failure of presidential responsibility is perhaps the clearest example of his unfitness for the office. One cannot stand for truth, justice, and the American way when one cannot accept the truth to begin with.

I believe many people saw this man’s obvious flaw even before he was elected. Many voted for him anyway hoping he would rise to the occasion; he hasn’t. For those who voted for change, is this really the change you were hoping for? My fellow Americans, can you not see the Faustian bargain that’s been made here?

Republicans, as friends, neighbors and citizens of this country, will you rise and take back your party? Can you? Or shall it be henceforth known as the party of Trump, by Trump and for Trump?

America, we are at a crossroads as to what it means to be American. Can we tell the difference anymore between truth and lies? Simply put, there are facts and there are alternative facts. There is only one truth. We must choose. There is no fence sitting on this. God and history will be our judge.

Roy Estabrook

North Monmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »