WINSLOW — The Central Maine Regional Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste and unwanted medication collection will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Winslow Public Works Complex, 135 Halifax St., according to a news release from Mark L. Turner, director of Public Works, City of Waterville.

The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments and participating towns have retained the services of a licensed company that will process and dispose of HHW collected from area residents. These items include paint, gas, motor oil, pesticides, cleaners, pool chemicals, TVs, computers and unwanted medications as well as other difficult to get rid of materials that could potentially harm people and pets.

KVCOG, in partnership with area police departments and pharmacies, also will host a pharmaceutical collection with the goal of providing an opportunity for proper disposal of both prescription and over the counter medications.

Residents of Belgrade, Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Vassalboro, Waterville and Winslow must register to participate; fees may apply.

For more information, contact your town office or solid waste department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: