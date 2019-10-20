NEWPORT – Clarence McMullen Jr., 63, died peacefully Oct. 17, 2019 in his sleep at his residence. He was born Sept. 26, 1957 in Farmington, a son of Clarence and Barbara (Mayo) McMullen Sr. He graduated from Kennebec Valley Community College. He most recently worked for FedEx and the Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

He is survived by his mother of Madison; his fiancée, Louise Davis of Newport; his stepmother, Ruby McMullen of N. New Portland; two sons, Robert and wife, Kayla McMullen of Newport, Andrew and wife, Hannah McMullen of Sidney; stepchildren, Isaac of Solon and Megan of Auburn; a brother, Randy McMullen of Madison and a sister, Kathy Knights of Madison; six grandchildren, Courtney, David, Jacob, Max, Samantha and Isaiah.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main Street, Newport. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, October 26 at the Manchester Lions Club, Club House Road, Manchester.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

Memorial donations may be made to the

“Clarence McMullen Grandchildren

Education Fund”,

c/o Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union

87 Moosehead Trail

Newport, ME 04953

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous