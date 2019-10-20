NEWTON, Mass. — Deanna Plaisted, of Pittston, a sophomore at the Lasell University, was part of a cohort of students, faculty, and alumni to present and produce work at Boston Fashion Week, according to a news release from the university.

The French Cultural Center in Boston partnered with the Lasell University Fashion Collection to present a pop-up exhibit, “100 Years of French Fashion,” which included 19 garments and artifacts from the Lasell collection. The collaboration marked the public launch of the LFC’s online catalogue, and served as a way to highlight student work through the installation’s written research and mounted artifacts.

Plaisted, a Fashion Merchandising and Management student, together with four others, worked with LFC faculty to curate and present their work at the exhibit.

The partnership was fostered by Jill Carey, professor and curator of the LFC. Carey and Stephanie Hebert, collections manager, are eager to move forward with additional partnerships that highlight the historical and scholarly opportunities available through the LFC, according to the release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: