I watched the Trump rally in Minnesota the other night. Supporters cheered and waved flags as President Trump spoke. The president invited Minnesota’s finest and bravest to take the stage with him. Minnesota’s police were now dressed in red T-shirts showing their support for President Trump after being ordered not to wear their uniform by the city’s liberal mayor, Jacob Fray. You could see the pride and patriotism throughout the crowd. When the event ended the riots began. Those trying to leave needed police protection to keep from having urine thrown upon them, Make America Great Again hats grabbed and cars vandalized.

Now let’s take this full circle to our local community. I recently attended the Litchfield fair. There was a political booth set up for Trump supporters. I would have liked to visit and talk yet didn’t want to risk confrontation by some nut later in the day. I was there to enjoy the fair, not to fight.

It’s really a sad state of affairs when law-abiding citizens are afraid of visiting a booth, wear a red hat or put a sign on the lawn because they fear their fellow countrymen. We as Americans all pledge our allegiance to one flag. We are one people, one country. The American left and the media need to speak out and condemn all violence all fear tactics the far left is using to intimidate Trump supporters.

John Hopkins

Manchester

