A vehicle fire was responsible for the closure of the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 on Sunday evening that lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which happened in Clinton, according to Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland.

The call came in around 4:52 p.m. A woman, who McCausland did not name, heard a strange noise coming from her vehicle. She pulled over and the vehicle lost power. She then noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and then flames.

Local area firefighters doused the flames.

A passerby helped the woman retrieve belongings from her vehicle and state troopers gave her a ride home to Yarmouth, McCausland said.

Breaking news Add your email address and we'll send you central Maine news as it happens.

*





Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: