A federal judge will decide by week’s end whether Cape Elizabeth High School was right to suspend a student who posted a sticky note in a bathroom that read, “there’s a rapist in the school, and you know who it is.”

U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker heard oral arguments Monday on a temporary restraining order filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, which is representing the student, 15-year-old Aela Mansmann.

ACLU attorney Emma Bond told Walker that the sticky note was clearly protected speech, both under the First Amendment and under Title IX, which is part of a federal law that prevents gender discrimination and sexual violence in education.

Furthermore, Bond said, since Mansmann did not identify anyone in her note, she couldn’t have engaged in bullying, which was the reason the school suspended her.

Students like Mansmann, “need to speak, even in ways that adults don’t like,” Bond told Walker.

Melissa Hewey, representing the school, argued that Mansmann’s speech was not political in nature but rather directed at a specific person. She also said it should not be protected because it created a disruption in the school.

“Students have rights but not if they are materially disruptive and affect the rights of other (students),” Hewey said.

Mansmann, who has been speaking out about sexual assault and rape for many months, was suspended for three days after she acknowledged to school officials that she put the sticky note in the bathroom. The student appealed the suspension to Cape Elizabeth Superintendent Donna Wolfrom, who denied the appeal. The school has defended its decision to suspend Mansmann, as well as two others who participated.

The ACLU of Maine last week filed a lawsuit seeking to block the school from suspending Mansmann.

The allegations have generated significant discussion in the community, with many defending Mansmann for speaking out. Her parents attended Monday’s oral arguments but declined to speak with the media.

Mansmann has not started serving her suspension.

