A Lebanon man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly burning a family member’s belongings, flushing medication that didn’t belong to him and exposing himself to a state trooper.

Troopers were called to a home on Smith Road in Lebanon on Saturday for a reported domestic violence assault, Maine State Police said Monday. When troopers arrived, they found 55-year-old Dominic Romero was intoxicated and yelling obscenities, police said.

While talking to the troopers, Romero exposed himself to a trooper twice in front of the house, police said.

During their investigation, troopers determined Romero had been drinking for hours and had been destroying property inside the house before police arrived. Romero had burned a family member’s property in the driveway and flushed a different family member’s medication down the toilet, police said.

When confronted about that property destruction, Romero assaulted a family member, police said.

Romero was charged with arson, criminal mischief, indecent conduct, stealing drugs, disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault. Bail was set at $15,000.

