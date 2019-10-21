AUGUSTA — The state of Maine has adopted a symbol that’ll be used on marijuana products sold for adult consumption.
The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy partnered with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to unveil a shared universal symbol for marijuana and marijuana products.
The symbol, already in use in Massachusetts, features a red triangle with text reading, “CONTAINS THC.” THC is the active ingredient that produces marijuana’s high.
Maine voters approved legal adult-use marijuana at the polls in November 2016, and the road to legal sales has been long and bumpy.
Officials expect marijuana enthusiasts will probably be able to purchase their preferred products in retail stores by March 2020.
