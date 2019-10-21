WASHINGTON — Scientists have found the strongest evidence yet that a virus is to blame for a mysterious illness that can start like the sniffles but quickly paralyze children.
The paralysis is very rare. U.S. health officials have confirmed 590 cases over the past five years.
Finding the cause is key to better care or developing a vaccine. But doctors seldom can find the chief suspect in patients’ spinal fluid.
So University of California, San Francisco, researchers instead tested how the immune system fought back. They found clear signs that an enterovirus, a common seasonal virus that specialists have suspected, was indeed the culprit.
The research was published Monday in Nature Medicine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Local power outages continue to fall
-
Nation & World
Facebook identifies Iranian, Russian misinformation campaigns ahead of U.S elections
-
Business
Former House of Bacon owners to open magic-themed restaurant in Freeport
-
News
Morning Sentinel Oct. 21 police log
-
Local & State
DHHS ends contract with Biddeford service agency after a death at one of its homes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.