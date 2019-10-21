Has President Donald Trump taken over the role of mayor of Waterville? Seems from the antics of the mayor shouting down a citizen and stomping out of the meeting, that’s just who he is acting like (“Waterville mayor, resident clash over Columbus Day proclamation,” Oct. 15).
It’s the will of the people, Mr. Mayor, this is not a dictatorship, no matter what Trump seems to think. Maybe the office the mayor holds is just too mature for him to handle. Why does he think his opinions outweigh the state or its residents?
Lynne Spencer
Smithfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: We are having the wrong debate over school meals eligibility
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump and Isgro cut from the same cloth
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Business
With a lot of help from friends, used bookstore in Brunswick moves to Maine Street
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t stand for economic profiling
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.