Has President Donald Trump taken over the role of mayor of Waterville? Seems from the antics of the mayor shouting down a citizen and stomping out of the meeting, that’s just who he is acting like (“Waterville mayor, resident clash over Columbus Day proclamation,” Oct. 15).

It’s the will of the people, Mr. Mayor, this is not a dictatorship, no matter what Trump seems to think. Maybe the office the mayor holds is just too mature for him to handle. Why does he think his opinions outweigh the state or its residents?

Lynne Spencer

Smithfield

