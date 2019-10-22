Benjamin Shaw has stepped down as president and CEO of Portland-based Covetrus Inc. and will transition to a role as strategic advisor to the board, the company announced Tuesday.

Benjamin Wolin, who currently serves as the company’s board chair, will assume the role of acting CEO and president, the company said in a news release. Philip Laskawy, the board’s lead independent director, will take over as board chair, it said.

The launch of Covetrus, Maine’s largest publicly traded company in terms of sales, has been fraught with problems since the veterinary technology and services firm’s February initial public offering, including weak second-quarter financial results, a precipitous decline in its share price and an investor lawsuit filed in September that accuses the company of securities fraud.

