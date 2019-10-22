WATERVILLE — Colby College announced Tuesday that Mike Wisecup is the next vice president and Harold Alfond Director of Athletics. Wisecup is Colby’s vice president for strategic initiatives.

Wisecup replaces Jake Olkkola, who spent the last two years as Colby’s athletics director. Olkkola moved on to take a position at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

“It is critical that we have strong leadership to maintain our momentum in athletics, especially as we look to open our new athletics center next fall,” Colby president David A. Greene said in a release provided by the the school’s communications department. “We have made important investments in both facilities and the athletics program, and I am confident in Mike’s ability to ensure these commitments reach their full potential. He possesses the ambition, leadership qualities, and competitive nature to propel Colby’s athletics program to the top.”

Wisecup came to Colby in 2018 following a career as a commander in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a SEAL officer. As a combat veteran and a leader of multi-agency task forces focused on a wide range of important national security issues, he brings extensive experience in leading high-performing teams, operational management, and developing organizational cultures that foster excellence. He was a varsity swimmer at the U.S. Naval Academy and is currently an endurance athlete. Last week he was honored as the Maine Volunteer of the Year by the Maine Commission for Community Service for his work with Camp Sunshine.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Colby athletics, and I’m honored that President Greene asked me to apply my experience to this dynamic program,” Wisecup said in the release. “The team of coaches and staff are not only very talented but they have a unique commitment to supporting a well-balanced, healthy, and inclusive athletic experience throughout the Colby community. I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with them to continue to build a highly competitive program.”

Among the projects Wisecup will oversee is the move into a new athletics center, set to open in 2020. The new facility will include Maine’s only Olympic-sized pool, an indoor competition center with a 200-meter track, and a multi-level, 13,500-square-foot fitness area, as well as new arenas for hockey and basketball.

