WATERVILLE — A chihuahua is dead after being attacked Monday afternoon by a German shepherd that escaped from its owner’s house on Water Street, police said.

Kilo, the 4-year-old German shepherd, pushed its way through a basement window at about 2:30 p.m. while its owners were at work, according to Bill Bonney, deputy chief for the Waterville Police Department. Once outside, Kilo encountered a mailman and became aggressive, which prompted the mailman to pepper spray the dog.

After being sprayed, Kilo attacked a neighbor’s 14-year-old chihuahua, Paco, who was dead by the time authorities arrived.

Kilo’s owner, Randy Lyon, 23, of Waterville, has been charged with a civil violation of keeping a dangerous dog and must keep Kilo quarantined at the residence for 10 days.

Punishment for a violation of keeping a dangerous dog can range from euthanasia of the dog, a ban on dog ownership, confinement of the dog to an enclosed space or required posting of dangerous dog signs outside the residence.

Lyon is expected in court Dec. 17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: