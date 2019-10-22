I urge Fairfield voters to cast one of their votes for the contested race for two seats on the School Administrative District 49 board of directors for Beth Lambert. Lambert is a parent of school-aged children and an experienced educator and school leader.

She understands the importance of this school year’s task of selecting a superintendent of schools for SAD 49. Lambert will work with other board members to ensure that a well-planned selection process will result in hiring a highly competent and inspiring leader for SAD 49.

Lambert is running for one of the two spots that are open for a three-year-plus term. Fairfield voters are encouraged to learn about all of the candidates for SAD 49 board of directors; I expect they will agree that Lambert deserves one of their votes.

Karen Kusiak

Fairfield

