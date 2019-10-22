I am supporting Raegan LaRochelle for Augusta City Council.

Raegan is committed to our Capital City. She currently serves on the Kennebec Valley YMCA board and is chairperson for Augusta First. She has served on the board of Lithgow Library, Augusta Housing Authority, and the Board of Trade.

Raegan is a graduate of Cony High School class of 1996, where she played basketball for Coach Vachon. She has a BA from Bowdoin and an MBA from Yale.

Raegan is an economic development consultant, a businesswoman and a mother who makes time to be a youth sports coach here in Augusta.

Please join me and vote Raegan for Augusta.

Rep. Donna Doore

D-Augusta

