I am voting for Raegan LaRochelle for Augusta City Council.

Raegan graduated from Cony High School, Bowdoin College, and Yale University. Raegan served on the board of directors and as committee chair of the Kennebec Valley YMCA, as board member of Friends of Lithgow Library, chair of the Augusta Housing Authority board, and past member of the Augusta Board of Trade.

Raegan has a strong sense of family. She is the mom of twin boys, and is involved with their activities and has coached many sports.

Raegan owns and runs two businesses — her experience as a small business owner will help her deal with issues facing business in Augusta.

When Raegan starts something she does not quit. When I think of Raegan, the word that comes to mind is “stick-to-itness.” Any job she starts she get done. We have goals for our city and I know Raegan will see projects through to completion.

Raegan LaRochelle will make a great Augusta city councilor. She will work to control spending and work hard to see we have a safe city to live in.

Please join me and vote for Raegan LaRochelle for an at-large seat on the Augusta City Council.

Patsy Garside Crockett

Augusta

