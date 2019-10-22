AUGUSTA – Asa C. Bouchard, Sr., 79, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Orono on Oct. 27, 1939, a son of the late Rodrick and Priscilla (Commeau) Bouchard.Mr. Bouchard had been employed for over 25 at Frank X. Pomerleau’s as a Television Repairman and, later, as the Manager of TV Repair at the store.He was a US Army veteran, serving at the end of the Korean War. Asa was a member of the American Legion, DAV, Shriners Cora Singers, Past Grand Master of the Masons of Maine, Secretary of the Maine Electronics Association and was a former member of the Calumet Club.Mr. Bouchard was predeceased by a brother, Rodrick Bouchard and his sister, Alice Russell.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley A. (LeClair) Bouchard of Augusta; his son Asa C. Bouchard, Jr. of Augusta, two daughters Bonnie Williams of Waterville and Michelle Bouchard of Orono; a brother Raymond Bouchard and his wife Susanne of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Alpha Williams, II and his wife Danielle, Michael Williams and his wife Jessica, Felicia Williams and Norton Revell; nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gavan, Gabrielle, Alpha, III, Zoey, Lauren, Mason, Tessa and Lydia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.At his request there will be no public visiting. A Celebration of Asa’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 27, Asa’s birthday, at the American Legion Hall, Eastern Ave., Augusta from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

