I and my family are members of Temple Beth El in Augusta. We just celebrated the High Holy Days, the 10 days between Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the day of atonement), also known as the days of awe.
Because we are doing some much-needed renovations to our building, we needed another place to hold our services. The Unitarian Universalist Church graciously let us use their sanctuary for this holy time for us.
In this time of divisiveness, it is important to note that different faith communities can come together to help each other and many people nearby and beyond.
We are grateful for their generosity and partnership in making the Greater Augusta area a better place.
Emily Bley
Readfield
