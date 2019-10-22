I recently saw a political cartoon that depicted the current U.S. president as a toddler riding in a baby stroller. The current Waterville mayor certainly rates the same cartoon, given his immature, attention-seeking personality (“Waterville mayor claims council conspired with resident against him,” Oct. 18″).
Norma E. Larsson
Fairfield
