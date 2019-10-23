Gillian Boucher & Bob McNeill will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in The Annex of The Chocolate Church Arts Center,
804 Washington St., in Bath.
Boucher, a fiddler and dancer from Eastern Canada’s Scottish-infused Cape Breton Island, and McNeill, a guitarist, singer and songwriter from Scotland, share a deeply seeded passion for their musical heritage and culture.
Boucher’s fiddle style is unique, seamlessly blending the music of her ancestors with contemporary sounds. Paired with McNeill’s innovative, rhythmic accompaniment and powerful lyricism, they present a dynamic yet sensitive acoustic conversation that captivates any audience.
Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
For more information, call 442-8455.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Fort Western to host its harvest weekend Oct. 26, 27
-
Life & Culture
Boucher & McNeill to perform Oct. 25 in Bath
-
Community
Manchester Lions present Spirit awards
-
Local & State
Farmington board approves expenditures for Police Department
-
Business
Report: CMP parent company in merger talks worth $67 billion