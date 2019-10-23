Gillian Boucher & Bob McNeill will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in The Annex of The Chocolate Church Arts Center,

804 Washington St., in Bath.

Boucher, a fiddler and dancer from Eastern Canada’s Scottish-infused Cape Breton Island, and McNeill, a guitarist, singer and songwriter from Scotland, share a deeply seeded passion for their musical heritage and culture.

Boucher’s fiddle style is unique, seamlessly blending the music of her ancestors with contemporary sounds. Paired with McNeill’s innovative, rhythmic accompaniment and powerful lyricism, they present a dynamic yet sensitive acoustic conversation that captivates any audience.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, call 442-8455.

