PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 107-93 on Wednesday night.

The Sixers and Celtics are expected to compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season and the opener had a May feel. Embiid was bloodied and hit with a flagrant. They roughed up each other, with more than 60 fouls whistled. They each showed off their prized free agent acquisitions. But it was the Sixers that dominated in the fourth quarter.

Philly’s superstars can only do so much, and the reserves were there when they needed them.

Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris buried consecutive 3-pointers — after the Sixers had missed 21 of 24 through three quarters — to stretch the lead to 10. Even without a jumper, Simmons was smooth and sensational as he attacked the hoop for easy baskets. He used a nifty spin move in the paint to hit Kyle O’Quinn for a basket that made it 90-74. The packed house went wild as the backups, a weak spot in the postseason, put the Sixers on the decisive run.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 25 points. Jayson Tatum had 21.

Kemba Walker scored 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting in his Boston debut, and Al Horford had 16 in his first game with the 76ers.

Horford spent the last three seasons with the Celtics and was one of the few defenders that gave Embiid fits. Horford signed a four-year deal to come to Philly and quickly became a popular teammate. Walker was signed to a four-year, $141 million deal, the most Boston could offer, but $80 million less than the Charlotte Hornets could have paid him over five seasons.

About the only sign of a rough patch came when Embiid took a hard elbow from Jaylen Brown early in the third. Embiid was slightly bloodied and seemed to wiggle his teeth. He also pressed a towel to this face after the hit.

Brown was whistled for his fifth foul, and Embiid sat out for a couple of minutes. He hardly seemed bothered by the knock the rest of the game — he slid across the court as he tried to save the ball from going out of bounds, drawing a loud “Let’s go Sixers!” chant.

NOTES: Boston twice missed consecutive free throws in the second half, giving delirious 76ers fans a free dessert and fries at a food fast chain.

