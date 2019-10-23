Fort Western Living History Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a special Harvest Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, on the east bank of the Kennebec River in downtown Augusta.

The 18th-century fort, store and house will be open for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to view period rooms and exhibits and talk with historical costumed interpreters about daily life in the 18th century.

On Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., visitors can warm themselves by the crackling fire while sipping mulled cider and listening to haunting tales of Fort Western.

On Sunday, beginning at noon, visitors can take in the sights, sounds and smells of an 18th century Harvest Day. Children and adults can partake in seasonal tastings and watch demonstrations such as cider pressing, wool processing and candle making.

Visitors can try their hand at 18th-century games, such as Graces and the Pumpkin Toss or participate in 18th-century crafts such as corn husk doll-making and herbal sachets.

Admission will cost $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-14, $8 seniors and veterans, $25 family of five. Augusta residents and active military are admitted free of charge.

Hours are during October are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Fort Western (1754) is America’s oldest surviving wooden French & Indian War garrison illuminating 300 years of Maine and New England history.

For more information, visit oldfortwestern.org or call 626-2385 or email [email protected].

