As a lifelong resident of Ward 3, I feel we are very fortunate to have three deserving candidates vying for the opportunity to represent northern Augusta on the City Council.

Being a good city councilor isn’t only about keeping the mil rate in check, nor is it about endorsing sustained and thoughtful economic development within our great city, nor is it about providing the best education system that smart money can buy.

Surely, being a good councilor is about all those things, but being a great city councilor requires more. Being a great councilor requires compassion and empathy for your neighbors and a tireless work ethic to get things done.

While each candidate has some qualities required of a good city councilor, Lisa Newell demonstrates that she has the characteristics to be a great city councilor.

Her compassion for her fellow human being, makes her the candidate that will govern with us, her constituency, in mind.

Her work ethic, as proven by the rise in her career with the U.S. government as well as her prominent role as president of a local service organization, substantiates her track record as a get-it-done type of person.

Paul N. Castonguay

treasurer

Lisa Newell for Council campaign

