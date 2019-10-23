HERMON – Elizabeth Ann (Dickinson) Herbest, 87, died Oct. 17, 2019 peacefully at her home with her family. She was born June 20, 1932, the daughter of Laurel and Laura Dickinson.

Elizabeth, “Betty”, attended Lawrence High School and then found the love of her life in Alton Herbest Sr. and was married almost 58 inseparable years. She was a homemaker, loving mom of three, and wife who also loved the outdoors and her 4 wheeler! She worked in food services several early years while tending for the three children, lived in

England and was a partner in an antique shop, later returning to the US and running “Etc” selling antiques, socks and other items, all the while tending her family up until the end.

She cherished all the kids and grandkids dearly and loved when they visited. She will be dearly missed but live on in our hearts, memories and stories forever!

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Alton Herbest Sr. She leaves behind her three beloved children, son Bruce and wife Gail, son Alton (Bunker) and wife Linda, and daughter Tweet (Bobette) Frappier and husband Mike; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great- great- grandchildren. She much enjoyed not only the grandkids visiting, but also her time weekly she spent at the Seniors Center.

At her request, services will be private. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.Memorial-Alternatives.com.

