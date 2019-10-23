WINSLOW – Charlie D. Wilson, Jr. , born July 1, 1969, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

He was predeceased by his beloved father, Charles D. Wilson Sr.; and brother Kevin Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa A. Wilson, best friend and forever love; his four children, Victoria Evans and husband Brady Evans, Cameron Wilson and wife Shena Wilson, Falyn Darge and partner Bill County and co-parent and friend Will Darge, Faith Wilson and partner Richard Clayton; ten beautiful grandchildren, Kaylynn, Jada, Autumn, Avah, Lillyannah, Isabella, Adam, Lil’ Richard, Raistlyn and Elora. He is also survived by his beloved mother Betty A. Wilson; sister Serena Trask and husband Bob Trask, sister Tammy Kincaid and husband Brian Kincaid; and mother-in-law Roseanna Belanger. There are also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and “adopted” Lost Boys and Girls. (You all know who you are.)

He also had an incredible extended framily that was one of his greatest loves. Charlie loved his dogs, walks in the woods, Disc Golf and his amazing disc golf community. Music and dancing were his passion but his greatest happiness came from “Bertha”, his Harley Davidson. He loved his wind therapy most and let’s not forget the tattoo’s.

He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

There will be a Celebration of Life held Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Augusta Legion on Rt. 17, Augusta, Maine at 6 p.m.

