EXETER – Richard Bartlett, 71, died Oct. 21, 2019 at a Bangor hospital. He was born August 11, 1948 in Dexter, a son of Gerald and Virginia (Giggey) Bartlett.

He graduated from Newport High School, Class of 1967 and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam era. He worked in various capacities at Eastland Woolen Mill in Corinna for over 30 years, for Bob Creighton at Forest Yarns in Newport, Wright’s Mill in Pittsfield and Family Yarns in Etna. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball and bowling.

Richard is survived by two sons, Aaron Bartlett of Exeter and his fiancée Kris Worster of Newport, and Adam and wife Cathy Bartlett of Exeter, two stepchildren, Nikki Gray of Hermon and Sean Gould of Exeter; 10 grandchildren, Dakota, Gerald, Abby, Samantha, Alex, Thomas, Kyle, Kayla, Courtney, and Vanessa; two great-grandchildren, Richard and Emma. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Bartlett and his girlfriend, Linda Gould.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, with the Pastor Al Worden officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Newport.

