Overall crime in Maine declined for the seventh straight year in 2018, but reported rapes remain at a historically high level, according to an annual report released Wednesday.

The numbers of simple assaults and homicides increased slightly from the previous year, but every other category remained unchanged or decreased.

Rape reports spiked to 448 in 2017 and remained at the high level of 447 in 2018. Last year, officials and advocates said that increase may be attributed to an ongoing national conversation about sexual assault that has empowered more victims to come forward.

The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault cautioned that most victims still do not report to law enforcement.

“The number of rapes represent significant trauma our fellow Mainers have endured,” coalition director Elizabeth Ward Saxl said in a press release. “And yet, according the Muskie School’s Maine Crime Victimization Survey, we know that an estimated 14,000 Mainers will experience this crime each year, indicating that the vast majority of survivors are not reporting to law enforcement.

“We must continue to work to create systems that effectively respond to all victims who come forward before we can expect reports to law enforcement to truly reflect what’s happening in our communities.”

Still, overall crime reports in Maine have decreased more than 50 percent in the last seven years.

“Maine has traditionally been one of the safest states in the country and members of law enforcement truly appreciate the strong partnerships we have in our communities that have led to a seventh straight year of declining crime rates,” Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said in a press release.

The data is collected from every law enforcement agency in the state and reported to the FBI each year.

This story will be updated.

