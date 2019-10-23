It’s Cony-Gardiner week, one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the nation. Head coaches B.L. Lippert and Joe White join staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk on this week’s episode to preview the 142nd edition of the game and look ahead to all of the playoff possibilities in the final week of the season.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

