One man was sent to the hospital for evaluation Monday afternoon after he was involved in a three-vehicle collision on Skowhegan Road in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Police.

At 12:19 p.m., Troy Johnson, 48, of Skowhegan, and Ciuksza Parys, 38, of Troy, were waiting to turn left into the parking lot of the Hinckley General Store when Daniel Velez, 31, of Old Town, traveling southbound in a W.B. Mason truck, rear-ended Parys’ Toyota Corolla at approximately 40 miles per hour and sent it into Johnson’s Ford F250.

Parys sustained as-yet-unidentified injuries in the collision. He was transported by Delta Ambulance to Inland Hospital. His condition was not known.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit has been assigned to investigate the W.B. Mason truck driven by Velez for possible brake problems. Heavy rain may also have been a factor in the collision.

