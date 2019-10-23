MILFORD — Police say a waste management worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Ryan Leeman, of Bangor, was hit and killed at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Leeman worked at Casella Waste Systems.

No one else was hurt in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: