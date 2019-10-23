MILFORD — Police say a waste management worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Ryan Leeman, of Bangor, was hit and killed at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bangor Daily News reported that Leeman worked at Casella Waste Systems.
No one else was hurt in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
LePage meets with student protesters at Colby College event
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates teacher, students make scientific breakthrough in treating diseases
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus, Week 8
-
Local & State
Vulgar vanity license plates fuel debate, and maybe new limits down the road
-
Nation & World
Ukrainian leader felt Trump pressure before taking office