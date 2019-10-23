MILFORD — Police say a waste management worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Ryan Leeman, of Bangor, was hit and killed at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Leeman worked at Casella Waste Systems.

No one else was hurt in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
milford maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles