A 24-year old Clinton man was injured after crashing his truck through guardrails on Interstate 95 in Fairfield Thursday morning and was pulled from the vehicle by a passing motorist before it burst into flames, police said.

Devin Douglass was driving northbound in his 2002 Ford pickup truck near mile-marker 132 just after 8 a.m. when he swerved to the left, hit several guard rails and went off the road, Trooper Joe Chretien of the Maine State Police said. Douglass was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby before the hood and passenger side became engulfed in flames.

Troopers were forced to shut down both north and southbound lanes of the highway while Fairfield firefighters extinguished the vehicle blaze.

Douglass suffered a broken leg and was taken by Delta Ambulance to Inland Hospital in Waterville.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But it was reported that Douglass was seen driving erratically in the northbound lanes in the before he crashed, according to Maine State Police.

