Leaders of the Maine Legislature voted against allowing seven different gun-related bills to be introduced in the next legislative session.

The bills, sponsored by number of different lawmakers, would have covered everything from improving public school security to a new child endangerment crime for those who failed to lock up stored firearms.

Gun control advocates were critical of leadership’s votes on the bill titles, some of which broke on close party lines.

“Every other day, a person in Maine dies from a gunshot, meanwhile a small group of legislators blocked gun safety legislation from even being discussed in 2020,” Nacole Palmer, a volunteer with the Maine chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said in a prepared statement.

The Legislature’s 10-member Legislative Council reviewed 399 proposed bills on Wednesday and voted to exclude all but 133 of them – including the gun-related measures – in the session that begins in January. The council, which is comprised of the minority and majority leadership in both the House and the Senate, as well as the Speaker of the House and the Senate President, includes six Democrats and four Republicans.

Republican leaders complained that Democrats had approved only one Republican proposal for every 17 Democratic bills among the measures that were allowed to go forward for 2020.

The gun bills rejected by the council were proposals meant to improve school safety and create penalties for unsafe gun storage. Another bill that would prohibit guns at daycare centers and other child care facilities was tabled for reconsideration in November.

A bill that would have banned the distribution of assault weapons without proper authority was defeated on a 4-6 vote while another that would have required all gun owners to buy liability insurance for their weapons was defeated unanimously.

Other bills rejected sought to redefine machine guns and ban assault-style weapons outright. Also rejected was a Republican proposal that would allow retired law enforcement officers who are cleared by the federal government to carry concealed firearms on school grounds.

Sen. Jeff Timberlake of Turner, the Republican assistant minority leader, pointed to the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment guarantee of the right to bear arms and noted that the Maine constitution state that “this right shall never be questioned.”

“Clearly, the will of the people of Maine, myself included, is not in favor of gun control,” he said in a statement Thursday. Timberland also said none of the bills considered by the council rose to the level of an emergency, as required for inclusion in the second session of the Legislature.

Democratic leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers who saw their bills rejected by the council Thursday will have a chance to appeal the decision again in November, but for the most part, bills that were excluded are unlikely to now be allowed in when the full Legislature reconvenes in January.

The next session of the Legislature is meant to be the so-called “short session” or the second half of the two-year session, and is supposed to be reserved only for emergency legislation.

The Legislature spent considerable time in 2019 debating and eventually passing a so-called “yellow flag” law for Maine that allows law enforcement to take a person into protective custody under the guidance of a medical professional.

The new law also allows for the temporary confiscation of firearms from that individual if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others by a medical professional. The law was the only gun legislation to survive the 2019 law-making session. Another proposal that would have allowed police to take guns with a judge’s order based on a sworn statement from a family or household member of the individual was rejected by lawmakers.

This story will be updated.

