RUMFORD — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says an investigation led to the arrests of a woman and four men, one of whom is wanted in connection with a homicide in New York.

Agents said 19-year-old Marquis Yohanis, of New York, had an outstanding warrant as a fugitive from justice wanted for homicide and armed robbery.

They say he’s one of three men from New York who were arrested early Wednesday in Rumford. The other New Yorkers were Abdul-Malik Mardah and Arimay Figueroa.

A fourth man, Yarette Armondo Dones, 19, of Rumford, was later arrested.

Also arrested on a drug trafficking charge was Chelsey Marie Russell, 20, also of Rumford, who was described by police as Dones’ girlfriend.

Police say they seized 70 grams of cocaine base and 40 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl, along with cash, scales and other items related to the drug trade.

Police say all were taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris. Initial court appearances are set for Friday. It’s unclear if Yohanis has a lawyer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: